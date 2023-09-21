Catholic World News

Vatican archbishop speaks at UN meeting on ‘pandemic prevention’

September 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to a UN meeting on “pandemic prevention,” Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States, said: “All trustworthy responses to health emergencies must respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of opinion, and expression, freedom of conscience and freedom of religion or belief.”

However, in his remarks the archbishop’s only criticism of the response to the Covid epidemic was the failure to provide vaccines promptly to all nations. He did not express any concern about forced church closings.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

