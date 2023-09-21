Catholic World News

Catholic peace entity condemns rampant sexual enslavement of Mozambican Christians

September 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: A brutal Islamist insurgency began in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in 2017.

“We have confirmed from the people in Cabo Delgado that indeed, it is true; the fighters are turning Christian women into sex objects and forcing them to convert to Islam,” said Johan Viljoen, director of the Denis Hurley Peace Institute.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!