Sin is suicidal, says Peruvian prelate

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Any sin is a “suicidal act,” Archbishop José Antonio Eguren of Plura, Peru, said in a Sunday homily.

The archbishop explained any “sin seeks to plunge us into spiritual death and unhappiness and is ultimately a suicidal act because through it, the human being rejects God-love, his beginning and foundation, his origin and his end.”

He went on to say that “every sin, no matter how personal and intimate it may seem, always has social consequences and increases the forces of death and destruction in the world.”

