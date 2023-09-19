Catholic World News

New Russian ambassador to the Vatican meets with Pontiff

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ivan Soltanovsky, the new Russian ambassador to the Holy See, met with Pope Francis on September 18.

The two “discussed, in particular, the mission of the papal special envoy to Ukraine, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, aimed at solving a number of humanitarian issues,” Ambassador Soltanovsky said after the meeting.

