Catholic World News

Syriac Catholic bishops’ ordinary synod in Iraq called ‘unprecedented historical event’

September 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: “Without a doubt, convening an ordinary synod of the bishops of our Syriac Catholic Church outside Lebanon and most particularly in Iraq, is an unprecedented historical event not happening in modern times,” said Syriac Catholic Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan.

Headquartered in Beirut, the Syriac Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!