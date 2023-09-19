Catholic World News

Arrests made in theft of tabernacle from Texas parish

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On September 4, the tabernacle was stolen from St. Robert Bellarmine Church in El Campo, a city of 12,000 in southeastern Texas. Two suspects have been arrested, and a warrant has been issued for a third, according to Crossroads Today, which is based in Victoria, TX.

