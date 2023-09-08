Catholic World News

Tabernacle stolen from Texas parish, then found

September 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On September 4, the tabernacle was stolen from St. Robert Bellarmine Church in El Campo, a city of 12,000 in southeastern Texas. The tabernacle has now “been found with some of its contents,” according to Crossroads Today, which is based in Victoria, TX.



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 270 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

