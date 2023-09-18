Catholic World News

Indian priest apparent suicide; filmed violence against Christians

September 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in Manipur, India, was discovered hanging from a tree, an apparent suicide, on September 14.

Father Anil Francis had been facing legal charges of defamation, lodged by police, after he circulated video footage of mob violence against Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!