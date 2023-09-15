Catholic World News

Cleveland mayor denounces diocese’s sexuality, gender, and identity policy

September 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Hill

CWN Editor's Note: Mayor Justin Bibb of Cleveland denounced the Diocese of Cleveland’s newly announced policy on sexuality, gender, and identity.

“As a Christian, the new Catholic Diocese of Cleveland anti-LGBTQ+ policy is a shocking betrayal of the church teachings that have shaped who I am today,” he said. “For me, faith is about universal love and acceptance. Instead, the new policy forces LGBTQ+ kids to hide their authentic selves and attend school in fear of persecution for who they are.”

“I extend my heartfelt solidarity to our LGBTQ+ friends and students,” he added. “Rest assured that this policy, along with any expressions of hatred, doesn’t go unnoticed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!