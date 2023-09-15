Catholic World News

New round of USCCB funding for Church in Africa includes 5 solar-power grants

September 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a list of grants made during the first eight months of 2023 under the auspices of the Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa. The wide range of projects funded included grants for seminary construction, religious education, peacemaking, and meetings related to abuse prevention and the Synod.

Among the 37 grants, which totaled $1,138,850, are five grants related to solar power, including $50,000 for a solar power plant for a seminary in Burkina Faso, $48,900 for the “house accomplishment and installation of solar photovoltaic system” for a bishop in Tanzania, $24,000 for a “solar power system for ZCCB [Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops] priest’s house,” and $45,800 for solar panels for the headquarters of CENCO (the Episcopal Conference of the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

The USCCB also made three grants of $1,000 to the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) for “appreciation and assistance for March 2023 USCCB staff/consultant” visits to Burkina Faso, Ghana, and Togo.

In 2022, the USCCB awarded 91 grants totaling nearly $2.7 million to the Church in Africa.

