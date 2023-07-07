Catholic World News

USCCB awarded nearly $2.7M to Church in Africa in 2022

July 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops awarded 91 grants totaling nearly $2.7 million to the Church in Africa in 2022.



“All of these undertakings are done at the behest of the African bishops, who spend much time in prayer and discernment about where aid from Catholics in the United States is most needed in their pastoral ministries,” said Auxiliary Bishop Peter Smith of Portland (OR), chairman of the bishops’ Subcommittee on the Church in Africa.



The grants were funded by a special collection for the Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa.

