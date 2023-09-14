Catholic World News

Belgian royals meet with Pontiff

September 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 14 with Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

The Vatican announced that the conversation had centered on Church-state relations in Belgium, but also touched on the war in Ukraine and the situation in Africa.

