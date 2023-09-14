Catholic World News
Catholic leader in Morocco: It may take years to rebuild after earthquake
September 14, 2023
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero, SDB, the Spanish-born archbishop of Rabat (Morocco), discussed the deadly Marrakesh-Safi earthquake.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!