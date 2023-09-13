Catholic World News

College student in Philadelphia among lay voting members of Synod

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Philadelphia’s archdiocesan publication has interviewed Julia Osęka, a Polish-born junior at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, and one of the ten non-bishop voting delegates at the October Synod of Bishops chosen from the North American (i.e., US and Canadian) continental phase of the Synod.

