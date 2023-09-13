Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic archbishop announces covering of Nazi monument in Pennsylvania cemetery

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop Borys Gudziak of Philadelphia has announced that a 1993 monument with the insignia of an SS division will be covered “to prevent vandalism and with the goal of conducting an objective dialogue with sensitivity to all concerned.”

An estimated 53,000 Ukrainians in Nazi-occupied territory enlisted in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (1st Galician) to fight against Stalin’s Soviet forces on the Eastern Front in World War II.

