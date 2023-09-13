Catholic World News

Pope Francis sends envoy to China to discuss Ukraine war

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, is the Pontiff’s special envoy to encourage dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He traveled to Kyiv and Moscow and June and met with President Biden in Washington in July.

