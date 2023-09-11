Catholic World News

Kerala bishop slams Indian PM Modi for turning blind eye to Manipur violence victims

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “It was a proud moment for all Indians to see our prime minister standing tall among the world leaders during G20,” said Syro-Malabar Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Thalassery, in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala.

“But more than hugging the US president or the UK prime minister, we would have been happier if he had held close the women who were sexually assaulted and told them he is there for them, to protect and support them,” said the prelate, as he referred to Christian victims of sexual assault in the northeastern state of Manipur.

