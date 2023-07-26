Catholic World News

Indian PM Modi finally comments on Manipur violence, archbishop says it is ‘too late’

July 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A recently released viral video showed two Christian women being publicly humiliated and assaulted in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur (map), with the apparent connivance of police.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

