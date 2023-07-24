Catholic World News

Viral video of assault on Christian women stirs fresh outrage in India

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With the apparent connivance of police, two Christian women were publicly humiliated and assaulted in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur (map). Prelates deplored the outrage, as did Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud.

