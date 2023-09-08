Catholic World News

Another Russian Orthodox priest jailed for protesting Ukraine war

September 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Russian court has sentenced an Orthodox priest to a 3-year prison term for his online protests against the Russian offensive in Ukraine.



FAther Ioann Kurmoyarov was found guilty of posting “false information about the Russian armed forces.” He is the 2nd Orthodox priest to be sentenced for public opposition to the war.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

