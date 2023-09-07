Catholic World News

Seattle archdiocese asks all pastors to resign ahead of parish consolidation

September 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: As the Archdiocese of Seattle plans to consolidate 136 parishes into 60 “parish families,” the archdiocese has asked all pastors to resign.



The Partners in the Gospel initiative cites declining Mass attendance, the low number of seminarians, and the “long-term financial sustainability of parishes” as reasons for the consolidation. The Archdiocese of Seattle recently purchased a $2.4-million home for Archbishop Paul Etienne.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!