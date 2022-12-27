Catholic World News

Seattle archbishop’s new residence is an insult to the Catholic community, local advocates argue

December 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Three Seattle Catholics, including a retired judge who served as the first chairman of the Archdiocesan Review Board, have strongly criticized the purchase of a $2.4-million home for Archbishop Paul Etienne.



“Not only does this ignore the many closed parish rectories and Catholic schools but, mind you, this is from a prelate who regularly lets us know he is a follower of Pope Francis,” said the article’s authors, who founded Heal our Church, a local abuse victims’ advocacy organization.

