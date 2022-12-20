Catholic World News

Seattle archdiocese purchases $2.4M home for archbishop

December 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I prefer to live a more simplified life,” Archbishop Paul Etienne of Seattle said in 2019 following his appointment to the see. “I think the days of bishops living in a manner that’s a lot nicer than the majority of their people live, those days are gone, and they should be.”



The prelate’s new five-bedroom, 3,460-square-foot home features “state-of-the-art appliances and quartz countertops,” as well as “stained glass and a claw-foot tub,” according to the report. Archbishop Etienne, viewed as the leading “progressive” candidate in the recent USCCB presidential election, is “a person just like the rest of us who wants to have a place to go home and be peaceful,” an archdiocesan spokeswoman said.

