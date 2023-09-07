Catholic World News
Papal prayer for fire victims in South Africa
September 07, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: 77 people were killed, and 86 injured, in a Johannesburg building fire on August 31.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
