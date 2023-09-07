Catholic World News

Archive shows how Church defended human rights during Chile’s dictatorship

September 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vicariate of Solidarity, founded by Cardinal Raúl Silva Henríquez, documented 47,000 human rights abuses in Chile during the reign of Augusto Pinochet.

