Catholic World News

Mexico’s high court overturns state’s abortion ban

September 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The Mexican Supreme Court has struck down pro-life legislation in Aguascalientes (map) and ordered state hospitals to “guarantee access to abortion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!