Catholic World News

Brazilian archbishop distributes Holy Communion to Muslim sheikh at funeral Mass for cardinal

September 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Geremias Steinmetz of Londrina (Brazil) distributed Holy Communion to a Muslim sheikh at the funeral Mass of Cardinal Geraldo Majella Agnelo.



Archbishop Steinmetz said that the sheikh “deeply regretted what happened, since his desire was not to disrespect the Catholic Church.” The archbishop expressed no such regret for his own action.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!