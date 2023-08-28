Catholic World News

Brazilian Cardinal Agnelo, former Brazilian Primate and Vatican official, dies at age 89

August 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Geraldo Majella Agnelo, who served as Secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments (1991-1999) and Archbishop of São Salvador da Bahia (and thus Primate of Brazil, 1999-2011), died on August 26 at the age of 89.



Pope Francis sent a Portuguese-language telegram of condolence in which he paid tribute to the prelate’s “long years of dedicated service to Holy Mother Church, always guided by apostolic zeal.”



With Cardinal Agnelo’s death, there are now 221 members of the College of Cardinals, 120 of whom are eligible to vote in a papal election.

