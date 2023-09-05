Catholic World News

Pope visits Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

September 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid an unexpected visit to the offices of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith on September 5, and thanked the outgoing prefect, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, for his service there.



Cardinal Ladaria, who is 79 years old, formally retired as prefect in July. He has remained at the post pending the arrival of his successor, Cardinal-elect Victor Manuel Fernández, who will take office September 15.

