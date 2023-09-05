Catholic World News

Leading central Asian bishop: Pope’s Mongolia visit shows unity despite differences

September 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop José Luis Mumbiela Sierra, the president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Central Asia, reflected on the Pope’s apostolic journey to Mongolia.



“God’s grace is necessary in all areas,” said the prelate, the Spanish-born bishop of Almaty (Kazakhstan). “I think it is also a sign, because the Pope has different encounters, with civil society, with religious, with Catholics and with non-Catholics, non-Christians. The Lord has graces for everyone.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!