Ukrainian Catholic synod begins in Rome

September 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church have begun their synod in Rome to discuss the theme of “pastoral support for victims of war.”



“Today, when old empires are awakening, when the Russian aggressor is waging a neo-colonial war in Ukraine, it is so important that the world hear the true history of Ukraine, even Russia, Eastern Europe, written not by colonizers and imperialists, but written with the blood of subjugated peoples who are now fighting for the right to exist, freedom, their own special independent Ukrainian state,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.



Major Archbishop Shevchuk predicted that Pope Francis would offer a “gesture of hope” during his meeting with the Ukrainian Greek Catholic hierarchy.

