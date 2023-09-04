Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic Synod to meet in Rome in September

September 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Byzantine-rite Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold their Synod meeting in Rome in September, shortly before the worldwide Synod of Bishops.



The Ukrainian Synod convenes annually, has traditionally met in Ukraine. But the decision to meet this year in Rome, while obviously prompted by wartime conditions in Ukraine, is also not unprecedented. The Ukrainian Catholic Church—probably the largest of the Eastern churches in communion with Rome—has large communities around the world, and has previously held Synod meetings in other countries.

