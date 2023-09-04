Catholic World News

Baltimore archdiocese weighs bankruptcy filing

September 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Baltimore is reportedly weighing the possibility of filing for bankruptcy, in anticipation of a new flood of sex-abuse claims.



A new state law in Maryland, allowing for sex-abuse claims that have been ruled out because of the statute of limitations, will take effect October 1.

