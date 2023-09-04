Catholic World News
Chapel in Argentina vandalized; bishop calls for acts of reparation
September 04, 2023
Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism took place in Entre Rios, a province in northeastern Argentina (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
