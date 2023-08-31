Catholic World News

Pope Francis: The ‘senseless war on our common home’ is ‘a terrible world war’

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In announcing the publication of an upcoming exhortation on care for our common home, Pope Francis said that “it is necessary to stand with the victims of environmental and climate injustice, striving to end the senseless war on our common home, which is a terrible world war. I urge all of you to work and pray for it to abound with life once again.”



Pope Francis made his remarks at the conclusion of his August 30 general audience. The Pontiff also recalled that on “September 1, we celebrate the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, inaugurating the Season of Creation, which will last until October 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi ... Let us join our Christian brothers and sisters in the commitment to care for Creation as a sacred gift from the Creator.”

