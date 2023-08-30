Catholic World News

New environmental encyclical to be released October 4

August 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has announced that he will release a second part of his encyclical Laudato Si’, on care for the environment, on October 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi.



The Pope made his announcement during his weekly audience on August 30, as he reminded his listeners that the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation will be observed on September 1. That day also begins the “Season of Creation,” which continues until October 4.

