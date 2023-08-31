Catholic World News

Bishop accountability group: Dismissal of charges against McCarrick ‘hugely disappointing’

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “McCarrick’s predations were an open secret,” Anne Barrett Doyle of BishopAccountability.org said following the dismissal of charges against former cardinal Theodore McCarrick. “Many of his fellow cardinals and bishops knew, and they did nothing ... McCarrick might have been prosecuted years ago if even one of his brother bishops had called the police.”

