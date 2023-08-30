Catholic World News

McCarrick ruled incompetent; charges dropped

August 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Massachusetts court has ruled that former cardinal Theodore McCarrick is not competent to stand trial, and molestation charges against him have been dropped.



McCarrick had faced criminal charges for an alleged sexual assault on a teenage boy in 1974. After his lawyers questioned the ability of the 92-year-old McCarrick to participate in his own defense, a court-appointed expert found that McCarrick’s mental faculties were “worsening rapidly,” with negative impact on his “cognition and memory.”

