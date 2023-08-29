Catholic World News

Jesuit college’s president criticizes Massachusetts bishop’s gender policy

August 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on The College Fix

CWN Editor's Note: Vincent Rougeau, the president of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester (MA), has criticized the Diocese of Worcester’s gender policy, which requires treating students according to their biological sex.



“This policy does not apply to Holy Cross” and “not only challenges our deeply held values, it targets specific identities and people in our community and surrounding county,” said Rougeau.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!