Catholic schools distance themselves from Massachusetts bishop’s gender policy

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic schools in the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts have made public their disagreement with policies set forth by Bishop Robert McManus regarding gender ideology.



Administrators of St. John’s High School and Notre Dame Academy made public a letter to the bishop in which they indicated they would not adopt the new diocesan policy, which requires treating students according to their biological sex. Xaverian Brother Daniel Skala and Notre Dame Sister Patty Chappell said that they would maintain their existing policies, confident that they “uphold the principles of Catholic moral and social teaching while respecting the sacred dignity of the students entrusted to our care.”



Because the two schools are operated by religious orders, they are not immediately subject to the diocesan policy. But the two religious apparently wanted to make their disagreement with the bishop a matter of public record.

