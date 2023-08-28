Catholic World News

FBI Richmond official who oversaw memo targeting Catholics testifies to Congress

August 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on Washington Examiner

CWN Editor's Note: The House Judiciary Committee has privately interviewed Stanley Meador, special agent in charge at the FBI’s Richmond field office.



A January memo from the Richmond office that warned against “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology.” Earlier this month, the Judiciary Committee charged that multiple offices of the FBI were involved in producing the memo.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!