Multiple FBI offices involved in targeting Catholics, House committee finds

August 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives has charged that multiple offices of the FBI were involved in producing a memo suggesting that traditionalist Catholics should be targeted as potential terrorists.



Rep. Jim Jordan, the committee chairman, challenged FBI Director Christopher Wray to explain why he had withheld evidence about the memo; Wray had claimed that the document was produced by a single branch office in Richmond, Virginia.



In fact, Jordan said, documents that the Judiciary Committee obtained by warrant showed that FBI offices in Portland and Los Angeles were also involved in effort. Moreover, an FBI agent in California had begun surveillance of traditionalist Catholic churches.

