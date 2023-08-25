Catholic World News

South Carolina Supreme Court upholds heartbeat abortion ban

August 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on Religion Cause

CWN Editor's Note: Following a change in court membership, the South Carolina Supreme Court, in a 4-1 decision, upheld the state’s heartbeat law, just seven months after the court struck down an earlier version.



“[T]he legislature has found that the State has a compelling interest in protecting the lives of unborn children,” the court ruled. “That finding is indisputable and one we must respect ... It would be a rogue imposition of will by the judiciary for us to say that the legislature’s determination is unreasonable as a matter of law.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!