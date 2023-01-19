Catholic World News

South Carolina Supreme Court invalidates fetal heartbeat abortion ban

January 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In its 3-2 decision, the South Carolina Supreme Court discovered a right to abortion in Article 1, Section 10 of the 1971 state constitution: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures and unreasonable invasions of privacy shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, the person or thing to be seized, and the information to be obtained.”

