Texas Carmelites defy bishop’s order to close their doors to the faithful

August 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth (TX), granted extraordinary powers by the Vatican over the local Discalced Carmelites, dismissed the superior, Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach, from religious life on June 1; she appealed the decision to the Vatican. A Texas judge subsequently dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by the nuns.



“Bishop Olson continues his vindictive personal war against the Arlington Carmelite nuns,” the nuns said in an August 23 statement, and they “do not and will not recognize this bishop’s unwarranted and unauthorized abuse and wielding of the complete power he suddenly is trying to exercise over the monastery.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

