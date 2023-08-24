Catholic World News

Renewed papal prayer for peace in Ukraine

August 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “War is cruel — so many children missing, so many people dead,” Pope Francis said on August 23, at the conclusion of his general audience, as he entrusted “beloved Ukraine, so sorely tried by war,” to the intercession of St. Bartholomew, whose feast day is August 24.



“Let us pray for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, they are suffering so much,” Pope France continued. “Let us pray, please, let us not forget martyred Ukraine.”

