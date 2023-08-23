Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Juan Diego, and evangelization

August 23, 2023

Continuing his series of Wednesday catecheses on the theme of “the passion for evangelization: the apostolic zeal of the believer,” Pope Francis devoted his August 23 general audience to St. Juan Diego as the messenger of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“In our continuing catechesis on apostolic zeal, we have been reflecting on the spread of the Gospel through the witness of men and women of every time and place,” Pope Francis said, in the words of the Vatican summary of his remarks. “Today we consider the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe to Blessed Juan Diego, an event that contributed decisively to the evangelization of the Americas.”

The summary continued:

By appearing to Juan Diego in native attire and speaking his language, the Blessed Virgin showed herself a Mother, the very Mother of God, and invited the indigenous peoples to take refuge beneath her mantle. The miracle of the roses that bloomed in mid-winter, and the appearance of Our Lady’s image on the fabric of Juan Diego’s cloak, speak eloquently of God’s preferential love for the poor and Mary’s maternal cooperation in the extension of his Kingdom. They also remind us of the important role of mothers and grandmothers in spreading the Gospel message, and, as in the case of Juan Diego, of our need as Christians for perseverance in the faith of our baptism. May the Mother of God, whose loving presence is felt in Guadalupe and in countless Marian shrines throughout the world, continue to draw hearts to Jesus her Son and to the saving truth of the Gospel.

