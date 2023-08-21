Catholic World News

In wake of latest attacks, Pakistan Christians denounce ‘second-class status’

August 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Mobs of Muslim zealots burned Christian churches and homes outside Faisalabad on August 16, in a violent protest sparked by reports of desecration of the Qu’ran.



Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 243 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world. 97% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!