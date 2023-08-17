Catholic World News

Muslim mobs burn Pakistan churches in ‘blasphemy’ protest

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Mobs of Muslim zealots burned Christian churches and homes outside Faisalabard on August 16, in a violent protest sparked by reports of desecration of the Qu’ran.



The mob violence came as legislators approved a measure to increase the severity of legal penalties for blasphemy. (See today’s separate CWN story.) Human-rights activists, who have cited the use of blasphemy accusations as a weapon against the country’s Christian minority, warned that the legislation could “inflame the situation further.”

