Catholic World News

New Orleans archdiocese pushes back against newspaper’s allegations

August 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The Guardian reported that Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans—who chaired the US bishops’ Committee for the Protection of Children and Young People from 2005 to 2008—disregarded recommendations from his archdiocesan review board to designate six priests as “credibly accused” abusers.



“We adamantly deny the assertions made in The Guardian that allegations of sexual abuse were mishandled by Archbishop Aymond and the Archdiocese of New Orleans,” said Sarah Comiskey McDonald, archdiocesan communications director.



“Each allegation is complex and unique,” she continued. “The cases cited by The Guardian are instances where information came to light that called into question the facts presented to the Internal Review Board.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!